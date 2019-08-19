Suicide among Adolescents on the rise in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Suicide among children and youth is on the rise in the state of Indiana. New findings released at a state commission meeting say adolescent suicides have increased in the last year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in Indiana with people ages 15 through 34.

The trend is primarily among males between the ages of 15 and 18. Over the last two years, the number of suicide cases in Indiana increased from 45 to 62 with people in that age range. In the same period of time, 67 of Indiana's 92 counties reported at least one youth suicide. This same data expects those numbers to grow.

The Hamilton Center is a resource for people struggling with mental health and who feel they need to talk to someone. Clinical supervisor for child and adolescent services at the Hamilton Center Missy Burton says county schools are making the effort to ensure that children always have someone to talk to.

"Our young people are under a great deal of pressure," she explained," We are training school administrators and teachers on youth mental health first aid. This helps them recognize the signs and symptoms of a young person who might be struggling but also helps them know what it is they need to do and how they can refer that young person for help."