Sugar Grove teachers send-off 5th graders with special signs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 5th-grade teachers at Sugar Grove Elementary School wanted to make sure their students weren't robbed of their last year at the school.
On Thursday, they visited every 5th grader's home. They drove by and honked their horns.
After that, they put a sign in their yards with the student's name on it.
It read 'Congratulations Sugar Grove 5th Grade...Shine bright in middle school.'
The Sugar Grove PTO came up with the idea for the sendoff.
