Sugar Creek Fire Dept. - Making fire safety fun

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Bonfire season has both its perks, and its dangers.

That's why the Sugar Creek Fire Department hosted a special event Saturday -- to make fire safety fun!

The Fire Prevention Celebration included bounce houses, a variety of games, fire truck tours, photos with the famous Sparky local vendors and much more!

The fun didn't stop there.

The evening ended with a parade after dark -- and hundreds of residents came out to support!

"It's not just about the kid...it's about the adults learning a little bit about our equipment and what we do. Just to end the week off, have a little fun. The guys can just meet the community and meet everybody," Sugar Creek Fire Dept. PIO Josh Sittler said.

Sittler says they're about 5 years into this event, and each year there are about 500 to one-thousand people who attend.