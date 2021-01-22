Sugar Creek Fire Department set to receive a new Safe Haven Baby Box

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sugar Creek Fire Department is set to receive a Safe Haven Baby Box.

Once a person opens the box, an alarm is triggered to alert personnel that a baby needs to be picked up.

Now, the box is still being set up. The installation will be made possible thanks to an anonymous donor.

Officials told us this has been a year in the making - waiting for the box.

"It's big for us to have that done...and it's kind of a little bit personal, too," Josh Sittler, from the Sugar Creel Fire Department said.

The Baby Box will be at Station 41 in West Terre Haute.