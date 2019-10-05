Sugar Creek Fire Department hosts fire prevention celebration

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire Prevention Week kicks off Sunday and one Wabash Valley fire department is making sure everyone is prepared.

The Sugar Creek Fire Department held the prevention celebration.

It's a block party followed by a parade.

There was also a bounce house and games for folks to enjoy.

It's a way to educate people on fire prevention, while allowing first responders to get to know community members.

"Obviously you know everyone wants to know what we do, what our equipment can do and we want to try and educate the people," said Josh Sittler, with the Sugar Creek Fire Department.

This was the third annual celebration.

Fire Prevention Week kicks off Sunday and runs until October 12th.