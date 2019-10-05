Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sugar Creek Fire Department hosts fire prevention celebration

It's a block party followed by a parade. It's a way to educate people on fire prevention, while allowing first responders to get to know community members.

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire Prevention Week kicks off Sunday and one Wabash Valley fire department is making sure everyone is prepared.

The Sugar Creek Fire Department held the prevention celebration.

It's a block party followed by a parade.

There was also a bounce house and games for folks to enjoy.

It's a way to educate people on fire prevention, while allowing first responders to get to know community members.

"Obviously you know everyone wants to know what we do, what our equipment can do and we want to try and educate the people," said Josh Sittler, with the Sugar Creek Fire Department.

This was the third annual celebration.

Fire Prevention Week kicks off Sunday and runs until October 12th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
A Great Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment One In The Zone

Image

ITZ Pt 3 10-4-19

Image

ITZ pt 2 10-4-19

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Chili and football, Brazil competition benefits student-athletes

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods kicks off homecoming celebrations

Image

West Central Indiana PAC hosts an open house to discuss casino referendum

Image

Crews turn off power in parts of Terre Haute as dump truck gets tangled in power lines

Image

Fomer Terre Haute city worker receives cash settlement after harassment claim

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams