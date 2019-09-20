Sugar Creek Celebrates College GO! Week

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary has been discussing college and future career paths with students this past week.

They had a college tailgate party today to celebrate with Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology were in attendance to speak with students.

In true tailgate fashion, students spent time outside playing games, eating hotdogs, and watching school cheerleaders perform.

Students have been discussing college and future jobs throughout the week.

Educators say it’s never too early to start preparing students.

“They have all different college that they plan on attending, and it’s cute and fun to listen to them about their ideas and what they want to be when they grow up,” Suzanne Marrs, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary Principal, told us.

This is all part of celebrating Indiana’s College GO! Week, which is Sept. 23-27.