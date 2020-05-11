Sugar Valley Canoes opens for season with changes

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new season starts Monday for Sugar Valley Canoes, but not without changes.

New protocols are in place to comply with state guidelines.

For registrations, only one person, per group, will be allowed at the windows.

Hand sanitizer stations, deep equipment cleaning and social distancing will also be enforced.

Though daily operations may be different, organizers say it's practice for a busy season ahead.

"You know, we're not in July right now, where people are really into the outdoor activities," said Co-Owner Colten Lambermont, "We're still kind of early in the season. So we can start out kind of slowly, with small groups, keep the numbers down and then that'll kind of help us fine-tune some things."

To ensure a fun and safe season, the staff asks you to keep your hands clean, wear a mask on shuttles and be polite to employees, and people, enjoying Sugar Creek.