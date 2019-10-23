Clear

A successful year for law enforcement at the covered bridge festival

That's a wrap for this year's covered bridge festival. Police tell us compared to other years, it was quite a success for them. More police on-site and additional requirements made for a much different outcome than in years past.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 9:12 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

After experiencing counterfeit issues in the past, license requirements were put into place for vendors that would require inspections to avoid illegal sales.

After experiencing counterfeit issues in the past, license requirements were put into place for vendors that would require inspections to avoid illegal sales.

According to police, there were no arrests for the sale of counterfeit items, unlike last year which resulted in 24 arrests.

According to police, there were no arrests for the sale of counterfeit items, unlike last year which resulted in 24 arrests.

Parke County Sheriff, Justin Cole, tells us part of the success came from individuals speaking up when they noticed the products being sold.

"We found more people reporting issues and it made vendors who sold counterfeit products weary," said Cole.

In previous years, vendors were selling popular items such as Michael Kors, Beats headphones, and North Face.

"We think people caught on that we were searching for these products and stopped selling them when we would be there," said Cole. "There was nowhere near as much as we used to see."

20 arrests were made in total during the festival, but only a few were related to the festivities. Some of those arrests involved hit-and-runs and theft.

After this year, police are hopeful for the same luck the following year.

"It was successful on the law enforcement side, you could say. We hope the numbers stay low but we will do our part by having more officers on site," said Cole.

