TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Wabash Valley children will receive some help with reading thanks to two state grants.
The United Way program, Success by Six works to have kids reading by the time they turn six-years-old. It has the goal of instilling the love of learning in young children.
The Early Childhood Literacy Project received two grants worth a total of $100,000.
The money comes from Early Learning Indiana. It will help prepare more Wabash Valley children to be kindergarten ready.
Related Content
- Success by Six program receives two state grants
- Local art programs receive grant money
- Hamilton Center's Outreach Program receives $25,000 grant
- ISU receives $25,000 check for a career success program
- Vincennes school receives grants money for literacy program
- Marshall to receive housing grant
- Backpack Program receives generous donation
- Vermillion and Parke Counties receive $60,000 state grant
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant
- 20/20 vision: Will Center receives $1,000 grant
Scroll for more content...