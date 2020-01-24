Clear

Success by Six program receives two state grants

Wabash Valley children will receive some help with reading thanks to two state grants.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Wabash Valley children will receive some help with reading thanks to two state grants.

The United Way program, Success by Six works to have kids reading by the time they turn six-years-old. It has the goal of instilling the love of learning in young children.

The Early Childhood Literacy Project received two grants worth a total of $100,000.

The money comes from Early Learning Indiana. It will help prepare more Wabash Valley children to be kindergarten ready.

