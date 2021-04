TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A representative with Duke Energy says an equipment failure at a substation is to blame for a power outage that happened Thursday afternoon.

The Duke Energy website reported more than 2,600 customers without power spanning 3rd Street near Wabash Avenue to the east side of Terre Haute around 2:30 p.m. Several traffic lights were out as a result.

Rick Berger with Duke Energy says there was an issue with a piece of equipment at the substation near Baesler's Market.