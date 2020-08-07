Substance abuse and overdoses up 20 percent in pandemic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a 20 percent increase in substance abuse and overdoses.

With this increase, the Wabash Valley Recovery Center wants to help the community.

The center reminds the community to dial 211 to be connected to a recovery worker. The service is free to use.

The Recovery Center is hosting a 'Blackout Addiction Glow Run with a Battle of the Bands in September. The goal of the event is to raise awareness of substance awareness.