Styrofoam cups on the way out at SMWC as students and staff receive new reusable cups

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You won't find a styrofoam cup in the dining hall at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College starting this fall.
Every students, staff, and faculty member will receive a reusable to-go cup this year.
The director of dining services told us this will save the college from buying thousands of styrofoam cups.
Alisson Mauk, a student senator said this is a simple way to make an impact.
"Anybody in the community can just do it. By having just one reusable cup they can use it, or by using less styrofoam cup or having that one to-go container that you just take to lunch every day and that you just wash at home. It's so easy and it really makes such an impact in our landfills," Mauk said.
