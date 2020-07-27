Stuff the Bus goes virtual this year, here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Stuff the Bus event is much different for the 2020 school year. Due to COVID-19, it has gone virtual this year.

While they are doing things a little differently this year, the mission is still the same. The United Way is collecting school supplies so area students start the school year with the tools they need.

Normally, community members fill a school bus with supplies. This time they are using Amazon wishlists.

The marketing director for the United Way told us it is even more important to donate this year because families need extra help.

Everything donated will go directly to schools and they will give donated supplies out to the students.

If you are interested in donating, you can learn more here.