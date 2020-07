VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Stuff the Bus campaign is going virtual for 2020.

The United Way is behind the campaign.

Normally, a bus visits communities in the area, and people fill it with school supplies.

This year, things will be a little different, but you can still help. The United Way has an Amazon wishlist for local school districts.

You can shop online and send off your items without leaving your home.

Learn how to make a donation right here.