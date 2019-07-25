Clear

Stuff the Bus drive underway, here's how you can help

Kids across the Wabash Valley are preparing to head back to school, and local organizations are stepping up to help.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Kids across the Wabash Valley are preparing to head back to school, and local organizations are stepping up to help.

The Stuff the Bus school supply drive started on Thursday.

Busses are parked outside of several stores, including Walmart in Clinton and Terre Haute.

The donations help get school supplies in the hands of kids who need the.

For a complete list of drop off locations, click here.

