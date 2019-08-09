Stuff the Bus campaign makes its final stop in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A school supply drive made its final stop for the year in Marshall, Illinois.

Every year, the United Way of the Wabash Valley teams up with local stores.

Together, they host Stuff the Bus.

The drive collects school supplies for students

On Friday, the drive took place at Walmart in Marshall.

Organizers say drives like this are a major help to local families.

All of the supplies collected will remain in the areas they were donated.