Clear

Study says actual number of COVID-19 cases is far greater than thought

The number of people who have had COVID-19 is much greater than the official case count, according to data and a new analysis released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 5:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The number of people who have had COVID-19 is much greater than the official case count, according to data and a new analysis released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

Depending on the region, the number of people infected was sometimes 6 to 24 times the number of reported cases, the CDC team said.

"For most sites, it is likely that greater than 10 times more ... infections occurred than the number of reported Covid-19 cases," the team concluded.

In New York, the CDC estimates suggest that 642,000 people were infected by April 1 but at that point only 53,803 cases were officially reported. That means the number of infections could be at least 12 times higher than what was reported, the CDC said.

The CDC says the number of cases in South Florida, Connecticut and Minnesota was 6 to 11 times higher than the official count, the CDC said.

These numbers are likely conservative, according to the study in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The data used in the analysis was published on the CDC website.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said earlier this month that testing had likely missed 90% or so of cases.

The country remains far from a level that would give the population herd immunity.

Testing overwhelms labs

The high number of people testing positive for coronavirus across the US is slowing the time it takes to get test results even as labs work to scale up their capacity.

Labs across the country are now facing what seems like an almost "infinite" demand, one expert says.

"We really do need to improve our turnaround times, primarily in areas and counties of outbreaks," said Adm. Brett Giroir, a White House coronavirus task force member.

Diagnostic labs are feeling the effects of the spike in cases, with a leading commercial lab saying test results can now take up to two weeks for some patients.

Jennifer Rakeman, assistant commissioner and laboratory director for the New York City Public Health Laboratory, said Tuesday the lack of a national testing strategy is contributing to the delay.

"We need a national testing strategy, so that the limited testing resources we have can be used effectively, so that testing turnaround times can be decreased, so that contact tracing can happen in real time, and so that Covid-19 patients and their contacts can isolate and transmission of the virus can be stopped," she said during an Alliance for Health Policy Summit.

A total of 28,676 cases of Covid-19 and 520 virus-related deaths have been reported in the US on Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. At least 3.8 million coronavirus cases have been identified and more than 141,000 people have died in the US.

Nearly 40 states now have some type of mask requirement in place as communities battle the spread of the virus. Masks, experts say, are one of the most powerful tools to prevent spread.

But keeping people apart is just as important, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

"It's all about distancing. And that's what actually drove down the numbers last spring," he said. "We really did create a lot of distancing and until we do that, we're going to have an impossible time driving this virus down to a level which then we can test and trace on a routine basis like other countries and open up our economy again safely."

Tightening measures

In Texas, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez issued a shelter-at-home order following a sharp uptick in cases. The order, which includes a curfew, travel limitations and facial covering requirements, comes as the county's hospitals have hit capacity, Cortez said.

"To care for the patients that are already with the virus, we need more personnel ... meaning doctors, nurses, technicians, respiratory technicians," the judge told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

Tuesday on CNN's "New Day," Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of medicine, suggested some of the reasons why southern states such as Texas and Florida are seeing increased deaths. "We had 34 deaths in the last 24 hours in not a very large county, so South Texas is just getting hit incredibly hard," Hotez said. "The hospitals are overwhelmed."

He said many of the Hidalgo County victims are poor, Hispanic, working in jobs deemed essential and that they have to be at work to support their families. "There are many stories across Texas and across the southern United States among Hispanic and Latinx communities just getting hammered, and we're not really getting a full accounting of this," Hotez said.

The US Navy said in a statement Friday it was deploying some 70 medical personnel to support civilian hospitals in Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who previously pushed for one of the most aggressive reopenings, has more recently emphasized the importance of masks. He issued a mandate on face coverings earlier this month but has said there will not be another lockdown.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Monday taking the right precautions could be nearly as powerful as another lockdown.

At least 27 states have now halted or rolled back reopening measures in response to soaring cases.

On Tuesday, Arizona reported 134 deaths from Covid-19 over the previous 24 hours, state data show. The highest number of deaths in a day was reported Saturday with 147.

The state, which has been experiencing a surge in cases, improved many of its metrics over the last week. Hospitalizations, ventilator use, and emergency room visits from those with the disease have all decreased from last week's record levels, the data show.

In Phoenix early Tuesday, people waited in long lines in their cars for tests.

In California, health officials reported more than 9,000 new cases on Tuesday after the governor shut down indoor operations for restaurants, movie theaters, wineries and closed down bars last week. Thirty counties on the state's watch list were required to close indoor operations for fitness centers, salons and places of worship.

Meanwhile, the number of daily hospitalizations in Los Angeles County hit a new high for the fourth time in a week on Monday, said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county's public health director.

California is expected to top New York in a few days as the state with the most cases, according to numbers reported by Johns Hopkins.

In Florida, the availability of intensive care unit beds statewide is 15.98%, according to the Agency for Healthcare Administration. On Monday, it was 18.1%.

There are 54 hospitals in 27 counties that have no ICU beds left.

Governor says children are 'going to get over it'
In the city of Miami, summer camps will close this week after at least three children contracted Covid-19, Mayor Francis Suarez announced during a news conference Tuesday. The closure will be effective this week.

States are now deciding what will happen next month, when students are slated to return to class. Many districts throughout the country have already announced they are beginning the year with online instruction.

President Donald Trump has said he's pressuring governors to reopen classrooms.

But on Tuesday, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said the country needs to lower the transmission rate to reopen schools.

Speaking on "CBS This Morning," Adams said, "The biggest determinant of whether or not we can go back to school actually has little to nothing to do with the actual schools -- it's your background transmission rate."

Adams said lowering the transmission rate will also help teachers -- and adults living with school-age children -- stay safe.

"We know the risk is low to the actual students. But we know they can transmit to others. ... We need to take measures to make sure we protect those who are vulnerable either because they are older or they have chronic medical conditions."

In Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said Monday the state has to move forward with sending children back, saying the students are the "least likely to have a problem" if they contract the coronavirus.

"And if they do get Covid-19, which they will -- and they will when they go to school -- they're not going to the hospitals. They're not going to have to sit in doctor's offices. They're going to go home and they're going to get over it," he said on a radio interview.

But new research from South Korea reveals older children -- between the ages of 10 and 19 -- can transmit the virus just as much as adults can.

While the CDC is still studying the role children play in transmission, the agency recommends children socially distance at 6 feet apart from people they don't live with and anyone 2 years and older wear masks in public when socially distancing is dif

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca could be available "any time from September onward" if all goes well in clinical trials, Mene Pangalos, an executive vice president at AstraZeneca, told the House Oversight subcommittee on Tuesday.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies working to develop Covid-19 vaccines spoke about their researchers' progress in Congress. Many said they are still on track to have a possible vaccine by the end of the year.

"We would hope in the fall or towards the end of the year we'd have data to submit to the FDA for them to make a determination on whether to approve," Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, said during Tuesday's hearing.

The companies Johnson & Johnson and Merck appeared to have longer timelines. Representatives for those companies said in the hearing that their goals remain to deliver a Covid-19 vaccine next year if all goes well in trials.

Correction: This story has been updated to give the most recent record for daily deaths reported in Arizona.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local woman awarded for her work in senior care

Image

Hospital builds negative pressure environments to help fight COVID-19

Image

BMV resumes driving tests, many students finally able to get their licenses

Image

Three organizations to benefit from United Way grants

Image

Indiana State University face-covering mandate to start later this week

Image

Vincennes back to school plan

Image

Back to School plan in Vigo County

Image

Terre Haute building dating back to 1800s to receive renovation money

Image

Community yard sale set for September in Marshall

Image

Clay County holds 4H exhibition modified for COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 163922

Reported Deaths: 7494
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook990524777
Lake10896433
DuPage10317498
Kane8406289
Will7687335
Winnebago3362108
St. Clair2767150
McHenry2480107
Madison153471
Kankakee151666
Rock Island134430
Champaign124917
Unassigned1213193
Kendall112621
Peoria83832
DeKalb71023
Sangamon67133
Boone65621
Jackson42019
McLean40415
Randolph3707
LaSalle34318
Ogle3395
Stephenson2896
Adams2851
Macon28222
Clinton27117
Coles24917
Union23721
Whiteside23416
Tazewell2268
Grundy2135
Williamson2134
Monroe19813
Knox1930
Iroquois1815
Cass15611
Warren1530
Henry1461
Morgan1455
Jefferson13617
Vermilion1302
McDonough11815
Lee1172
Montgomery1062
Marion930
Macoupin893
Pulaski880
Douglas800
Franklin780
Perry681
Jo Daviess661
Woodford653
Livingston602
Saline560
Christian554
Jersey541
Bureau532
Logan510
Clark500
Jasper497
Effingham421
Johnson420
Fayette383
Cumberland361
Mason360
Menard350
Washington350
Mercer340
Ford331
Alexander320
White310
Moultrie300
Piatt300
Shelby291
Lawrence270
Wayne271
Crawford260
Bond251
Carroll232
Edgar230
Wabash230
Hancock221
Massac220
De Witt210
Gallatin210
Fulton200
Marshall150
Schuyler140
Greene130
Brown110
Hamilton110
Richland100
Pike90
Clay80
Henderson80
Hardin60
Stark60
Edwards50
Out of IL30
Calhoun20
Pope20
Putnam20
Scott10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 57206

Reported Deaths: 2825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion12843706
Lake6223254
Elkhart404664
Allen3168143
St. Joseph252474
Hamilton1953101
Cass16719
Hendricks1560103
Johnson1444118
Vanderburgh11536
Porter92138
Tippecanoe88610
Clark78244
Madison71564
LaPorte69528
Kosciusko6798
Howard67359
Marshall66313
Bartholomew63845
Noble56628
Boone53445
Delaware51352
Hancock51136
Jackson5063
LaGrange49910
Floyd49244
Monroe48428
Shelby47525
Dubois4357
Grant40327
Morgan36931
Warrick35229
Dearborn33425
Henry32318
Clinton3103
Montgomery30620
White30210
Vigo3019
Lawrence27826
Decatur26632
Harrison23322
Miami2092
Greene20733
Wayne2076
Scott1989
Putnam1948
Jennings18712
DeKalb1764
Daviess17317
Perry16012
Gibson1592
Jasper1592
Ripley1577
Steuben1543
Orange14924
Franklin1478
Starke1384
Wabash1293
Jefferson1252
Carroll1202
Fayette1197
Whitley1166
Posey1110
Huntington1102
Newton10110
Wells941
Fulton911
Spencer911
Knox870
Randolph824
Washington771
Clay735
Jay730
Rush713
Pulaski681
Sullivan651
Adams571
Owen561
Brown541
Benton530
Tipton472
Blackford452
Fountain432
Crawford370
Switzerland360
Martin350
Ohio322
Parke320
Pike200
Vermillion200
Union170
Warren161
Unassigned0193