Clear

Study hints Covid-19 may have been in the US as early as December

Researchers believe they have found evidence that the novel coronavirus may have been circulating in the US as early as late December, about a month before the current timeline from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 1:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Researchers believe they have found evidence that the novel coronavirus may have been circulating in the US as early as late December, about a month before the current timeline from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

This study, published last Thursday in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, found a statistically significant uptick in clinic and hospital visits by patients who reported respiratory illnesses as early as the week of December 22.

The researchers noticed this trend by looking through nearly 10 million medical records from the UCLA Health system, including three hospitals and 180 clinics.

The first known case of Covid-19 in the US was thought to be a patient in Washington who had visited Wuhan,China, according to the CDC. The 35-year-old patient first went to a clinic for symptoms on January 19, according to a report that ran in March in the New England Journal of Medicine. It wasn't until late February that the CDC detected the first cases of community spread, although the CDC later found evidence community transmission began in late February.

In China, the first known case of Covid-19 was in a person who developed symptoms on December 1, according to a study from the Lancet. That means the patient could have been exposed to the disease as early as November. A handful of ongoing studies have found some evidence that the virus may have been circulating in Europe in December, or earlier.

Dr. Joann Elmore, who worked on the new study, said she started looking through the records after receiving a number of emails from anxious patients in March through her clinic's patient portal at UCLA. Patients kept asking if the cough they had in January could have been Covid-19. The UCLA physician, who also trained as an epidemiologist, said she was curious, so she started this study.

Elmore and her colleagues noticed the spike in respiratory cases by searching the field in medical records that lists why someone came to the clinic and searched for the symptom "cough." They looked at the records for the month of December 2019 through February 2020 and compared their findings to records from the five prior years.

"With the outpatients, I found a 50% increase in the percentage of patients coming in complaining of a cough. It came out to over 1,000 extra patients above the average of what we would typically see," Elmore said.

The number of patient visits to the ER for respiratory complaints, as well as the number of people hospitalized with acute respiratory failure between December 2019 and February 2020, showed a similar increase compared to records from the past five years. The uptick in cases started in the final week of December.

"Some of these cases could have been due to the flu, some could be for other reasons, but to see these kinds of higher numbers even in the outpatient setting is notable," Elmore said.

While scientists may never know for sure if these excess patients were early Covid-19 cases, Elmore doesn't think it's out of the question.

"Our world is so interconnected. There are about 500 flights from China a month to LAX, so you could easily have one or two cases from that travel and it could get into the community," Elmore said.

Elmore hopes this research shows that real time data collected on diseases like this could potentially help public health experts identify and track emerging outbreaks much earlier and potentially slow or stop the spread of disease.

Dr. Claudia Hoyen, is an infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center who did not work on the study, also believes it's possible Covid-19 may have been in the US much sooner than first realized.

"Based on what we know of a few other studies and now this one, I think definitely this could be something," Hoyen said. "It's certainly something that needs to be considered."

Hoyen said the bigger takeaway from this study for her was that it points to the possibility that data like this could augment some of the disease surveillance the CDC is already doing for diseases like flu.

"Is there a way to mine the data in other ways that may have picked up on some of the other symptoms that people were presenting with, so we had a better understanding of disease sooner?" Hoyen asked. "Then maybe instead of a month into it, like when we were seeing a lot of patients complaining of loss of taste and smell, if we had analyzed the data beforehand, we may have picked up those kinds of symptoms much sooner."

Kristian Andersen, a professor in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research, doesn't believe Covid-19 is to blame for the rise in the number of patients with respiratory ailments in California in late December.

"We know from the SARS-CoV-2 genetic data that the pandemic started in late November / early December in China so there's absolutely no way the virus could have been spreading widely in December 2019. From the same genetic data we know that widespread transmission didn't start in the United States until (around) February 2020," Andersen said in an email.

"The paper is picking up spurious signals and the hospitalizations are more likely from flu or other respiratory diseases," Andersen wrote. "Again, the genomic data clearly shows that there was no widespread transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States in December of last year - there may have been a few sporadic cases, but that's it and certainly not something that would have been seen in 'excess hospitalizations.'"

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo an infectious disease specialist who also was not involved in the study, disagrees. She thinks the conclusion, particularly since the study captures outpatient records, is persuasive.

"If we had more precise genetic phylogenetic data of the spread of the virus, I think that could be very interesting, but in the absence of that, you can do a lot of work by inferring some preexisting patterns from these types of analyses," said Marrazzo, the director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. "Primary care data like this is useful and we really need to pay attention to it."

"When you compare these numbers to previous years, there's no good explanation in my mind why all of the sudden you would see that dramatic increase in the records, except for Covid," Marrazzo said. "Just the strength of the numbers of information, when you include the outpatient, it shows a pattern."

Neither the CDC nor the WHO responded to CNN's request for perspective on the research or on the official time line of the pandemic.

Marrazzo said she and infectious disease colleagues across the country have been discussing how often they were seeing patients with what we now know as Covid-19 symptoms earlier than the official timeline. Because of the sharp restrictions the CDC placed on testing early in the pandemic, it was difficult to confirm if respiratory cases they were seeing were caused by coronavirus.

"I have no doubt that we all missed cases in the early part of the pandemic," Marrazzo said. "This study offers a really interesting window into what might actually have been happening."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 70°
Cooler and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Call and Learn Hotline

Image

Sullivan woman clinging to life after hit and run, why the family needs your help

Image

Group helps to fill a need in the community

Image

Parks Department extends camping closing date

Image

College party leads to fatal shooting overnight

Image

Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department announces 2020 Trail Run Series

Image

Mayor Bennett hires RHIT grad to work in city engineering department

Image

Crime Stoppers: Multiple Burglaries to Businesses

Image

Wabash Valley Activity Center in need of help

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 270294

Reported Deaths: 8624
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1369935147
DuPage16374548
Lake16040483
Will13130369
Kane12372325
St. Clair6144180
Madison5154130
Winnebago5044149
McHenry4322117
Champaign421820
Peoria308148
McLean304319
Rock Island268870
Kankakee259176
Sangamon216644
Unassigned2144232
Kendall185025
LaSalle154654
Tazewell148513
DeKalb139337
Coles131528
Macon130534
Williamson125331
Jackson118624
Clinton100420
Boone99923
Adams92210
Randolph89311
Effingham7871
Whiteside66219
Grundy6105
Morgan60421
Monroe60315
Henry5995
Ogle5956
Knox5523
Bureau54210
Jefferson53937
Vermilion5344
Union48624
Marion4640
Franklin4621
Macoupin4616
Stephenson4496
McDonough43115
Logan4111
Woodford3805
Christian37410
Cass37011
Jersey36213
Iroquois34419
Shelby3384
Perry32614
Lee3171
Crawford3051
Fayette3003
Montgomery30012
Warren2891
Livingston2825
Douglas2695
Bond2664
Lawrence2392
Wayne2305
Saline2263
Jo Daviess2242
Moultrie2043
Carroll2004
Greene1973
Cumberland1864
Jasper1859
Hancock1823
Washington1721
White1540
Pulaski1521
Clark1432
Johnson1390
Wabash1381
Clay1350
Fulton1310
Richland1274
Piatt1260
Mercer1205
Mason1161
Menard1110
Edgar1083
Pike1041
De Witt881
Ford874
Massac872
Marshall840
Gallatin682
Scott660
Alexander641
Henderson620
Hamilton580
Edwards570
Stark482
Schuyler410
Putnam380
Brown350
Calhoun350
Hardin310
Pope251
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 108646

Reported Deaths: 3478
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20341757
Lake10013312
Elkhart6198106
St. Joseph586796
Allen5785198
Hamilton4600109
Vanderburgh318126
Hendricks2607120
Monroe224336
Johnson2241122
Tippecanoe211313
Clark205056
Porter197843
Cass19209
Delaware180159
Vigo169621
Madison153075
LaPorte134837
Floyd127961
Howard125163
Kosciusko116717
Bartholomew113257
Warrick104134
Marshall97423
Boone93846
Dubois92118
Hancock89242
Noble86432
Grant85132
Henry73424
Jackson7259
Wayne72214
Morgan68038
Shelby65529
LaGrange62811
Daviess61627
Dearborn61428
Clinton59111
Harrison54824
Putnam5098
Lawrence49928
Montgomery49421
White47114
Knox4659
Decatur44739
Gibson4344
DeKalb42511
Miami4202
Greene40935
Fayette40413
Jasper3732
Scott34410
Steuben3447
Sullivan32612
Jennings30512
Franklin29225
Posey2900
Clay2855
Orange27924
Ripley2768
Carroll26713
Wabash2547
Washington2491
Whitley2456
Wells2422
Starke2387
Jefferson2363
Adams2303
Fulton2292
Tipton21522
Huntington2073
Randolph2047
Perry20014
Spencer1984
Jay1640
Newton16411
Owen1621
Martin1560
Rush1484
Pike1331
Vermillion1210
Fountain1152
Pulaski1121
Blackford1072
Crawford980
Brown933
Parke902
Benton880
Union760
Ohio757
Switzerland660
Warren381
Unassigned0225