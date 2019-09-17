Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Study finds air pollution reaches placenta during pregnancy

A new study suggests when a pregnant woman breathes in air pollution, it can travel beyond her lungs to the placenta that guards her fetus.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study suggests when a pregnant woman breathes in air pollution, it can travel beyond her lungs to the placenta that guards her fetus.

Pollution composed of tiny particles from car exhaust, factory smokestacks and other sources is dangerous to everyone’s health, and during pregnancy it’s been linked to premature births and low birth weight. But scientists don’t understand why, something that could affect care for women in highly polluted areas. One theory is that the particles lodge in mom’s lungs and trigger potentially harmful inflammation.

Tuesday, Belgian researchers reported another possibility, that any risk might be more direct.

A novel scanning technique spotted a type of particle pollution — sootlike black carbon — on placentas donated by 28 new mothers, they reported in Nature Communications.

The placenta nourishes a developing fetus and tries to block damaging substances in the mother’s bloodstream. The Hasselt University team found the particles accumulated on the side of the placenta closest to the fetus, near where the umbilical cord emerges.

That’s not proof the soot actually crossed the placenta to reach the fetus — or that it’s responsible for any ill effects, cautioned Dr. Yoel Sadovsky of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, a leading placenta expert who wasn’t involved with the new research.

And it’s a small study.

Still, “just finding it at the placenta is important,” Sadovsky said. “The next question would be how much of these black carbon particles need to be there to cause damage.”

Scientists already had some clues from animal studies that particles could reach the placenta, but Tuesday’s study is a first with human placentas. The Belgian researchers developed a way to scan placenta samples using ultra-short pulses from a laser that made the black carbon particles flash a bright white light, so they could be measured.

The researchers included placentas from 10 mothers who lived in areas with high pollution and 10 others from low areas. The higher the exposure to pollution, the more particles the researchers counted in the placentas.

“As the fetal organs are under full development, this might have some health risks,” said Hasselt environment and public health specialist Tim Nawrot, the study’s senior author. He is doing additional research to try to tell.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 87°
Sunny and warm again.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County K-9 Blaze receives recertification

Image

Ivy Tech's partnership with Vigo County Parks gains support

Image

New Pilot/Taco Bell opens in Marshall

Image

Staying safe during bonfire season

Image

Vigo County School board announces closed-door executive session meeting later this week

Image

Enrollment numbers at the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Knox County, Bicknell reach an interlocal agreement - police operations handed over to the county in

Image

Judge to reconsider sentence for Greene County man serving life for 1995 murder

Image

Paris, Ill. man arrested in connection to woman's July suicide

Image

Police search for man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator