Studies reveal learning loss among Hoosier students, what parents can do to get it back on track

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- In Indiana, studies show Hoosier students lost almost a year's worth of reading skills due to COVID-19.

The study conducted by Stanford University ranked Indiana schools at the top of the list for learning loss.

News 10 spoke with Sara Rich, a former principal, and mother.

Rich says this year has been less than ideal with the back-and-forth of virtual to in-person learning but is confident there's still a chance to gain back some of what's lost.

"We want kids to feel that they can succeed as learners. So the more that we're setting them up for success, the better off they're going to do," said Rich.

Rich tells News 10 it's important to take time out of the day to read to your kid and help them practice writing.

Whether it's the grocery list or just a small note, it's important to practice.

It's also important to take it one day at a time, realizing that the pandemic has changed the way children are learning and you should set realistic expectations.

"It's hard for that child so they're often time having moments where they don't want to do something, where they're having breakdowns. It's happening in my house, I know it's happening in houses all around America. I think the answer is those moments is to remember that this is different for your child too," said Rich.

Rich is also offering to supply free books to children in Indiana to jump start their reading skills. To learn more, click here.