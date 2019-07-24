Students wrap up their summer with Camp Invention

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are wrapping up their summer with some learning fun.
Camp Invention is underway at Indiana State University.
It encourages students from kindergarten through the 6th grade to become tomorrow's innovators.
"This is the next generation of workers, so if we can get kids excited about learning and science, and math, engineering, and tech fields...they are going to be better prepared," Janet Buckenmeyer, the Dean of the Bayh College of Education said.
To learn more about Camp Invention, click here.
