Students work to honor classmate - all while bringing the spotlight to mental health issues among teens

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students are honoring a classmate while highlighting mental health issues among teenagers.

On Friday, members planted a tree in honor of a former student who died earlier this year.

Bring Change 2 Mind is a student mental health club at Booker T. Washington High School.

Those involved with the club told us it would be a daily reminder about suicide prevention and helping each other out.

"It's important to me because I lost somebody that was a really good friend of mine, and it's really touching," Student Bryce Thompkins said.

The club sponsor, Christy Ellis, says the tree serves as a symbol to branch out to those in need.