Students work on projects to benefit the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Local college students are looking to make improvements in the Wabash Valley.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology seniors are working together to complete civil engineering projects.

The projects aim to assist non-profits, charitable organizations, or churches within a 100-mile radius.

Students complete the projects at little or no cost for clients.

Rose-Hulman tells us that the project should address a community need.

Rose-Hulman adds that past projects have helped plan portions of Terre Haute's Heritage Trail, upgrades to Fairbanks Park, and Expansions for local churches and towns.