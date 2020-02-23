Students were learning and having fun all over on Saturday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Learning doesn't have to stop just because it's the weekend.

Several Wabash Valley groups got to work teaching and inspiring kids today.

First, we stopped by the Regional Competition for Middle School Science Bowl.

Teams competed by answering science and math questions.

Now, they started preparing for this day back in August. These competitors are from 19 schools from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

Kelly Stout is the coach for the Honey Creek team.

Stout said these are some of the brightest students out there.

"They're all just a geeky about being here for science and math and they're so excited about competing and they celebrate each question that they get right but in the end, they really want to win regionals so we can go on to nationals," said Stout.

The winning team is headed to the nation's capital for the finals.

ISU is also celebrating engineers week.

High schoolers got the chance to see what it's like in a college classroom.

They explored different hands-on activities with engineering, construction and safety management.

Organizers say this gives students a chance to better understand the programs at ISU.

"Students are struggling to make a decision where to go. There are so many colleges that they apply and they just want to make sure this is the right place for them. I think this is going to help them understand that this is a good feel for them," said Nesli Alp, Director of the College of Technology.

Over at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, young women are learning about the importance of math.

Saturday was the Sonia Math Day for Girls.

It's to celebrate Sonia Kovalevsky.

She was the first woman ever to earn her Ph.D. in mathematics.

These women learned the different ways we use math in our daily hobbies like weaving or playing video games.

Some we spoke with say these young ladies are learning math in ways they never thought was possible.

"Math is constant like it doesn't matter if you're driving to work or if sitting at a desk writing something it's constantly going on around you," said Carlyn Johannignan, a volunteer.

This is the third year Rose-Hulman has hosted this event.

but what's this full day of learning without a little bit of recess?

Camp Navigate's Community Competition event kept it fun but very competitive.

Woodrow Wilson Middle School hosted the annual competition.

People get together, slit into teams and simply had fun!

We got there just in time for the intense dodge ball competition.

This was just one of the many activities.

Many battled in cornhole, tug of war and minute to win it games.

Eleanor Ramseler is the director of Camp Navigate.

She said this is a great way to de-stress after a long work week.

"We kind of call this adult because it's nice to get out from behind the desk for some of these people to come and just have fun with their teams. It doesn't make any difference whether you're a nonprofit, a corporation, a school, a church just play," said Ramseler.

The team Common Ground came in first place.