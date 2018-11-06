Students turn out in force to vote on the campus of Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are turning out to vote on the campus of Indiana State University.
When our crews stopped by campus, there were long lines.
This is the second time ISU has served as a polling place.
Students are taking advantage of the opportunity.
We spoke with an ISU student who was casting her ballot.
She told us it is important the younger generation makes their voices heard.
"It's our time to get out and just change the world for the better...because for instance there are so many bad things going on right now and I think doing a simple thing such as voting is 100 percent the answer," Alexis Pritchard told us.
Pritchard says the voting center on campus is an easy and convenient way to get students out to the polls.
