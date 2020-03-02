Clear

Concerns about COVID-19 and Spring Break travels

Spring break is coming up which means a lot of traveling. Should you be worried about the coronavirus?

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 10:22 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- In a few weeks, spring break starts and that means a lot of university students will be traveling. 

Nicholas Vesta is a freshman at Indiana State University. He's spending his spring break on a mission trip in Florida. Like Vesta, many are traveling.

But, because of the spread of COVID-19 or the Coronavirus, many tourist destinations are under travel advisories. But vesta says he's not worried.

LINK | WHAT IS INDIANA DOING TO PREPARE?

"I believe that as long as I just stay clean myself it'll be fine," he said.

There are other students on campus like Wykhia Hoosier who don't have travel plans for spring break, but wants others on campus to think about everyone they might come in contact with.

"Since spring break is coming up I feel like it could travel back. I think people could just be mindful of washing their hands and coughing covering their mouths cause you never know what somebody actually has even if it's just a simple cough," Hoosier said. "Just that priority of making sure that they're good so somebody else can be good."

LINK | COVID-19 GLOBAL CASES LATEST COUNT

Indiana State University said they are closely monitoring the situation and preparing for all scenarios.

Right now health officials say the best way to keep your self healthy is by washing your hands or using hand sanitizer. Always cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

LINK | CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS IMPACT WABASH VALLEY AS STORES START SELLING OUT OF MASKS, HAND SANITIZER

Officials said wearing a surgical mask is not going to keep you from getting sick. The surgeon general said it can actually increase your chances if you aren't wearing it right.

