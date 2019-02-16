Students take their aim at local archery competition in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- Students from around the Wabash Valley found themselves in Sullivan Saturday. That’s as nearly two hundred kids from eighteen area schools took aim during an archery tournament.

Sullivan Elementary School hosted the competition. Students were as young as fourth graders and as old as high school seniors took turns shooting from various distances.

Competitors earned individual and team awards. Volunteers run the program with the help of community sponsors.

Many of the kids who took part in the tournament got their start learning about archery in their PE class. Archery is an area that is becoming adopted by more schools in the state of Indiana each year.

Parent and Coach Mark Hiatt say fellow parents are happy their kids are getting more involved in such a program.

"This sport is so unique they don't have to be the fastest kid or the strongest kid. It’s kind of everybody else, there are no bench warmers. Everybody gets the same playing time," said Hiatt.

The event was a fundraiser for the Sullivan Archery after School Program, but some of these participants will be going to the state competition.

The state competition is put on by the Indiana National Archery in the Schools Program. That tournament will be taking place March 9th at the Indianapolis State Fairgrounds.