Students take part in summer learning volunteer opportunity

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School's out for the summer, but the learning continues for a group of local students.
The Sisters of Providence invited students to take part in a special program.
It's a volunteer opportunity that puts students in close contact with Providence Health Care.
It's an inpatient and outpatient facility that offers specialized nursing skills to the Wabash Valley.
The program will allow volunteers to interact with residents.
Organizers say the teenagers who participate will receive life-changing experience.
The program will run through June 13th.
