Students take part in mass casualty drill at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There have been 283 mass shootings in the United States this year alone...it's a startling, but very real number.

It can happen anytime, anywhere.

On Friday, students and staff at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College took part in a mass casualty drill.

It was a simulated experience to help them practice how they would react.

Local first responders worked with students and staff for the drill.

They simulated an active shooter situation. There were mock injuries and an officer posing as a gunman.

Nursing students and criminal justice students were involved in the drill.