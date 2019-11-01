TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There have been 283 mass shootings in the United States this year alone...it's a startling, but very real number.
It can happen anytime, anywhere.
On Friday, students and staff at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College took part in a mass casualty drill.
It was a simulated experience to help them practice how they would react.
Local first responders worked with students and staff for the drill.
They simulated an active shooter situation. There were mock injuries and an officer posing as a gunman.
Nursing students and criminal justice students were involved in the drill.
Related Content
- Students take part in mass casualty drill at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
- Mass casualty response on a local level
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Band holds special Christmas concert
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods kicks off homecoming celebrations
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods celebrates 182nd commencement
- Students receive degrees at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Commencement Ceremony
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods holds transfer fair for Harrison College students
- Students learn about architectural history at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
- O'Shaughnessy Hall at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods temporarily closed due to mildew issues
- Singers from all over the country perform at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Scroll for more content...