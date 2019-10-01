Students take part in College Career Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students from all across the Wabash Valley had the chance to plan for their futures on Tuesday.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School hosted the 2019 Wabash Valley Career and College Fair.
Close to 900 students from 12 area high schools were in attendance.
They met with representatives from more than 40 colleges, local unions, and five military branches.
This was the first time in the history of the event that representatives from union apprenticeships were available.
Besides Vigo County kids, students came from Sullivan, Clay, and Putnam Counties to take part.
