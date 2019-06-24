Students take advantage of Vigo County summer learning program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Vigo County aren't letting summer vacation stand in the way of learning

Summer school is currently in session at the Vigo County School Corporation.

It is taking place at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.

Second and third graders focus on literacy skills, fourth, fifth, and sixth graders will focus on enrichment with math and writing and high school students will focus on performance arts.

Organizers say the program provides advantages for the next school year.

"Students are still in the routine and the mindset, but it's something new as well. They have new teachers to engage with and then different opportunities in the classroom as well," Katelynn Libermann, from the Vigo County School Corporation said.

Another summer school program is available for elementary school students.

It starts around two weeks before the 2019-2020 school year.