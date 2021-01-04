Clear
Students return to classes remotely in Vincennes

Virtual learning will continue until January 14th.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 6:46 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - School is back in session for students at Vincennes Community Schools. But those classes will be taught from home for the first few days of 2021. It'll be the first time the entire district utilizes remote learning since last school year. A lot of time has passed and a lot of lessons have been learned.

Superintendent Greg Parsley says, "We've put a lot of staff in professional development or training into being sure that we were ready for today."

Officials say the first day had its hiccups. Some students had connectivity issues and others accidentally used their parent's Google accounts instead of their own. But all things considered, Parsley says things went well.

Parsley says "The feelings were why not just go ahead, if families were going to get together we know those things are going to happen, then we will actually kind of that fourth through the thirteenth be in quarantine."

Students will stay in remote learning until January 14th, effectively ending the holiday quarantine time. Getting students back to the classroom is the plan for the 14th. But that means keeping tabs on new cases of covid-19.

Parsley explains, "We ask that families continue to communicate with us during the break. If a child is positive if they would alert us, more so our corporation head nurse."

Right now the plan is to be back in person on the 14th. All in hopes of keeping on track through the rest of the school year.

Parsley says, "I want to see us finish this school year the way that we should have finished last year. Let's have all those opportunities that are available within schools."

Learning from 2020 to make a better 2021.

