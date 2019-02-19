Students return back school after school threat and loss of classmate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Terre Haute South Vigo High School students are mourning the loss of a classmate as they return to school Tuesday.

Jenna Perrelle, a Terre Haute South Junior, was killed in a car accident last week. Many gathered at the high school on Monday to say their final goodbyes.

On Tuesday, Jenna's friends returned to class.

Counselors will be on-hand to meet with students who want to talk. The Hamilton Center is also providing support. Additional counselors will at Terre Haute South Vigo High School as well as Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Honey Creek Middle School.

Counselors were also at the visitation on Monday and have made themselves available to the Perrelle family.

On top of all this, students are also thinking about a recent shooting threat. The Terre Haute police department isn't releasing any new information about this case, but the school corporation is taking action.

Superintendent Rob Haworth released this statement:

"The Vigo County School Corporation has taken a preliminary action toward students of interest in the matter. Although no arrest has been made, VCSC continues to work with local law enforcement to resolve this matter. In addition to our current Student Safety Officers, the Vigo County School Corporation in partnership with our local law enforcement will maintain extra security officers throughout the district tomorrow."

He says there are students of interest in this case. Haworth says the school corporation is taking preliminary action, but no arrests have been made in this case. The district is also partnering with police to maintain extra security throughout the district Tuesday.

News 10 asked you on Facebook if you feel safe sending your kids back to school. Many of you say you do and trust the school corporation will have adequate security.

News 10 asked the same question on Twitter and got similar results. As of Tuesday morning, 72 percent say "yes" you do feel safe and 28 percent say "no" you are scared.

News 10 also asked you about the response from police and the school corporation. 81 percent say "yes" it was handled well and 22 percent say "no" it wasn't.