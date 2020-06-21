Prom for students at North Vigo High School planned for Friday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite missing many things this year, the class of 2020 is still getting to have a special prom night.

Juniors and seniors from Terre Haute South were able to attend their prom at the Landing on Friday.

Now, juniors and seniors at Terre Haute North are preparing for their speical night.

Again, this event is not affiliated with Vigo county schools.

These proms had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

The Landing is only allowing 250 students to attend.

Students temperatures will also be taken at the door to make sure everyone is healthy.

Despite all the changes, students said it's worth it to have a special night.

"You go through senior year, and you're ready for those last few months, and you just miss out on all of that. You feel outcast from everyone else that got to do this, so getting at least a prom is something nice for us," said Kapil Reedy.

Again, prom is happening for north students this Friday night.

That's at the Landing at Fort Harrison.