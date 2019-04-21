Clear

Students organize auction for trip to Beta convention

Some Wabash Valley students need your help to make it to a national convention later this year.

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Wabash Valley students need your help to make it to a national convention later this year.

The Sullivan Middle School Junior Beta Club organized a charity auction Friday evening. Beta is a nationwide group teaching students about character and leadership.

The money raised at this event will pay for a trip to the national convention in Oklahoma. Students say they are grateful for the support and explain how Beta Club helps them.

Indiana State Junior Beta President Sarah Francis says, "For people to come out and support my club's decision to go to nationals, it's really just heartwarming and it makes me just really happy."

National Beta Leadership Representative Wyatt Springer says, "It helps with your scholarships. There are scholarships you can apply for and it looks really good on a resume to know that you are a leader and that you have been trained in that leadership role."

Students worked hard over spring break to collect donations for the auction. They say this is the first time they've organized an event like this and they are happy with the turnout.

