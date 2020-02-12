Funeral home in Terre Haute, director, and owner suspended

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Students from Indiana State University heard from a panel of experts about the murder investigation of Matt Luecking. The panel hopes the students will take the conversation with them in their careers.

Students got to hear from the detective side, the prosecutors' side, and also the side of the victims' family in a murder case that hits close to home.

Just about 4 years ago the investigation to the murder of radio host and DJ Matt Luecking started.

Wednesday, students were able to get a deeper look at this case from multiple perspectives.

"I was a student in their shoes once when I was studying criminal justice and the things that I always remember most are the real-life cases," Rob Roberts, Chief Deputy Prosecutor for Vigo County said.

Roberts said every part of this case is important to learn from a criminology standpoint, but he said what's even more important for the students to learn is how what they are doing impacts victims and their families.

"You can watch forensic files and everything and you can learn DNA, but to hear from Eric and his statement and teach these students how to deal with the family," Jennifer Madison, a friend of the Luecking family said.

Matt's younger brother Eric Luecking said he wants to use this as a way to help others.

Whether it's other victims and their families, or students who hope to pursue a law enforcement career.

"Obviously it was a huge blow to me personally, but I try to take a holistic view of what this meant to a community of people, not just friends and family but to a Terre Haute community, to our hometowns community," Luecking said.

Madison said discussions like this one encompass who Matt was.

"Even after death, he's continuing to help," she said.

This is something Luecking has been doing for a while and plans to continue.

He has even made a website to help other families of victims grieve and cope with tragic losses. You can find the link to that website, here.