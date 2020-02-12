Funeral home in Terre Haute, director, and owner suspended

Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

"You can learn from a tragedy and I think that is wonderful..." students learn from Luecking's murder

A panel of experts talked with criminology students about the importance of each case from start to finish and how to help family members cope.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Students from Indiana State University heard from a panel of experts about the murder investigation of Matt Luecking. The panel hopes the students will take the conversation with them in their careers.

Students got to hear from the detective side, the prosecutors' side, and also the side of the victims' family in a murder case that hits close to home. 

Just about 4 years ago the investigation to the murder of radio host and DJ Matt Luecking started.

Wednesday, students were able to get a deeper look at this case from multiple perspectives.

"I was a student in their shoes once when I was studying criminal justice and the things that I always remember most are the real-life cases," Rob Roberts, Chief Deputy Prosecutor for Vigo County said.

Roberts said every part of this case is important to learn from a criminology standpoint, but he said what's even more important for the students to learn is how what they are doing impacts victims and their families.

"You can watch forensic files and everything and you can learn DNA, but to hear from Eric and his statement and teach these students how to deal with the family," Jennifer Madison, a friend of the Luecking family said. 

Matt's younger brother Eric Luecking said he wants to use this as a way to help others.

Whether it's other victims and their families, or students who hope to pursue a law enforcement career.

"Obviously it was a huge blow to me personally, but I try to take a holistic view of what this meant to a community of people, not just friends and family but to a Terre Haute community, to our hometowns community," Luecking said. 

Madison said discussions like this one encompass who Matt was.

"Even after death, he's continuing to help," she said.

This is something Luecking has been doing for a while and plans to continue.

He has even made a website to help other families of victims grieve and cope with tragic losses. You can find the link to that website, here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Rain, Sleet & Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VU Olney Central

Image

Washington basketball

Image

North Vermillion girls basketball

Image

All you need to know from the West Central Indiana Region 2020 Census Summit

Image

Crawford County sheriff's office gets new rescue vehcile

Image

Funeral home in Terre Haute, director, and owner suspended

Image

Wednesday Night: Snow, cold conditions. Low: 26

Image

Strategic plan looks to boost business, growth along Terre Haute's east side

Image

WTHI Monday Test

Image

WTHI Monday 2 Test

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax