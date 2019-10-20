Students learn about architectural history at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students and staff got to learn a little bit more about the history of their campus at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Sunday.

There was a presentation on the architecture of the school's historic district.

Folks got to learn about the different styles of buildings and the history behind them.

They also got to tour the buildings and check out some pictures of other historic landmarks.

It's a way to learn more about what Saint Mary's has to offer.

"I think this is a hidden treasure, because these are wonderful buildings representing the highest standards of architecture in the state by an architechual firm which produced extrodinary results," said Jim Glass.

The presentation focused on the architectual work in indiana in the 1800s to the mid 1960s.