Clear

Students learn about architectural history at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

Folks got to learn about the different styles of buildings and the history behind them. They also got to tour the buildings and check out some pictures of other historic landmarks.

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students and staff got to learn a little bit more about the history of their campus at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Sunday.

There was a presentation on the architecture of the school's historic district.

Folks got to learn about the different styles of buildings and the history behind them.

They also got to tour the buildings and check out some pictures of other historic landmarks.

It's a way to learn more about what Saint Mary's has to offer.

"I think this is a hidden treasure, because these are wonderful buildings representing the highest standards of architecture in the state by an architechual firm which produced extrodinary results," said Jim Glass.

The presentation focused on the architectual work in indiana in the 1800s to the mid 1960s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 69°
A Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Madi's Hope Foundation

Image

Final day of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Architectural presentation at SMWC

Image

Veterans group continues work on house for struggling vets

Image

Terre Haute mayoral debate happening Sunday night

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Help needed identifying vandals

Image

Vin Lin Volleyball

Image

Bloomfield Volleyball

Image

Loogootee Volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68