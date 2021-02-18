Students join effort to improve city park, community input needed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City leaders and area college students are working together to improve your quality of life. They want to hear from you.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, and other community partners, say they want you to stay in the city. They also want to draw more people into the area. That's why they're working together on a community plan.

Part of that plan focuses on improving the assets already enjoyed like Fairbanks Park, along the Wabash River. It has played host to many community events.

City leaders have enlisted young engineers with Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to generate design ideas. Those city leaders and college students gathered virtually Thursday to discuss their vision.

Student Samantha Stevens says, "I've been to Fairbanks Park a few times throughout my four years at school and so just kind of being able to see an improvement in what the city has to offer there is super cool, being able to add a feature that we can come back in a few years and possibly see."

Mayor Duke Bennett says possible improvements range from restoring the art feature in a valley of the park and installing a splash pad, to planting gardens, sprucing up Chauncey Rose Memorial and constructing a boat launch.

Mayor Bennett says, "A lot of people come to Fairbanks Park but they'll come for an event and they'll leave, or maybe they'll come down and they'll look at the river, you know, have lunch by the river. We want it to be more of a destination so the whole goal here is to put more amenities and improve some of the ones we have so it becomes a destination in itself."

Mayor Bennett says the team is still in the early planning stages but you could see work in the park as soon as next year. He says money for these projects will come from grants, the Economic Development Income Tax fund and casino revenue.

Right now, the group needs your input. Members want to know what you like and don’t like about the park and what you'd like to see improved or added. They'll use your input as they generate designs for new or upgraded amenities.

You can fill out the online survey here.