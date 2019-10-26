CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A little rain didn’t stop runners at the 5K fun run at South Vermillion High School on Saturday.
This was part of South Vermillion High School’s National Honor Society family festival.
A puppy kissing booth, face painting, games and a silent auction were also part of the fun.
Kids also got to dress up in their Halloween costumes for a costume contest.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Autism Society of Indiana.
Sarah Koenig is a sophomore at South Vermillion High School. She helped organize the event.
“It’s kind of a Halloween event,” Koenig told News 10. “We just want to get everyone out here to have a good time, get the community involved, and we’re raising awareness for autism awareness."
This is the organization’s second year hosting the event.
Related Content
- Students host Fun Run and Festival for Autism Awareness
- Business raises money for autism awareness
- Local family brings awareness about autism
- Be Unique display brings Autism Awareness in Clinton
- CANDLES hosts human trafficking awareness event
- Winter wonderland fun!
- West Terre Haute church hosts a Family Fun Night
- 5K Run for Autism entertains kids, helps parents
- Fur Fun Run helps local animals in Terre Haute
- Prison fun run is a break from reality