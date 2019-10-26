Students host Fun Run and Festival for Autism Awareness

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A little rain didn’t stop runners at the 5K fun run at South Vermillion High School on Saturday.

This was part of South Vermillion High School’s National Honor Society family festival.

A puppy kissing booth, face painting, games and a silent auction were also part of the fun.

Kids also got to dress up in their Halloween costumes for a costume contest.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Autism Society of Indiana.

Sarah Koenig is a sophomore at South Vermillion High School. She helped organize the event.

“It’s kind of a Halloween event,” Koenig told News 10. “We just want to get everyone out here to have a good time, get the community involved, and we’re raising awareness for autism awareness."

This is the organization’s second year hosting the event.