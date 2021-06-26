Students help clean up the city while raising money for their band

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Many extracurricular activities in schools lost funding last year.

Now, community members are stepping up in order to help with fundraising events. The Northview High School Band spent the morning cleaning up along some roads in Clay County. It'll leave a lasting impact while also helping the band.

Dominic Thompson is the Band Director at Northview High School. He told News 10 that last year, his band lost $30,000 in fundraising because of the pandemic. Now, they're trying to get that money back, fundraise for this year, and lend a helping hand.

Thompson said, "We're having fun picking up trash. We're trying to find some interesting trash to at least put stuff in categories. You know biggest piece of trash, the most unique piece of trash, so we keep it lively. "

More than 100 students happily wore the brightly colored vests as they covered more than 20 miles of roads in Clay County.

A partnership with the Brazil Rotary Club is helping make this two-fold. The Brazil Rotary Club applied for a district grant on the school's behalf.

In exchange for their efforts, the band will be getting $6,000 in order to help with costume expenses, travel costs, and upgrading some equipment.

Mary Jo Alumbaugh is the Co-Chair of the Foundation Committee for the Brazil Rotary Club. She said she's always been a lifelong supporter of the Northview Marching Knights since the early '90s. So, when the band needed help fundraising this year, she couldn't say no to finding a grant that could help.

She said, "When they stepped up and said 'no we want to do that,' my heart just grew 10 sizes because that's the kind of kids we want. That's the kind of people we want teaching our kids. Is people that step up and do a little bit more."

Both Thompson and Alumbaugh told News 10 they're extremely grateful for this opportunity, and all of its payoff.

Thompson said, "I feel like the community really gives back to the band and guard by coming to our performances and supporting us, so this is an opportunity for us to turn it around and say thank you."

Thompson said he's grateful to the Brazil Rotary Club for making this opportunity available to them. He hopes that this will be a long-time fundraiser and is looking forward to picking up trash once more.