Students head back to West Vigo Elementary after discovering mold: How mold impacts your health

Wednesday morning students are welcomed back to West Vigo Elementary School. Students were evacuated from the building just last week after discovering mold in two of the classrooms. As students head back many of you wanted to know about the health effects of mold.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 9:27 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Wednesday morning students are welcomed back to West Vigo Elementary School.

Students were evacuated from the building just last week after discovering mold in two of the classrooms.

As students head back many of you wanted to know about the health effects of mold.

News 10 spoke with experts at the Vigo County Health Department for answers. 

According to the CDC, mold can vary from building to building.

Most of the time, moisture indoors allows for mold to multiply more easily.

Right now crews are still looking to find the source of the mold at West Vigo, in the meantime, students will not be taught in the infected rooms.

However, research has found that those who spend time in buildings with mold may experience respiratory symptoms, worsening of asthma, and increase infections.

While this may sound intimidating, the health department tells us otherwise.

"Mold sounds very scary but some people can be around mold and they will have no issues and then other people might have a runny nose or coughing or some skin irritations... it really depends on how sensitive you are to the mold," said Roni Elder, health educator, and media coordinator. 

The CDC explains that exposure to mold has occurred for years and this is nothing new. Therefore exposure is unavoidable whether indoors or outdoors.

"The schools have done everything that they can do to prevent mold and like I said more people are sensitive some people might show a sore throat or some coughing if they are exposed to mold and some people might have no signs. It's hard to assess if their symptoms are directly from mold or if it's the common cold," said Elder.

For more information on mold, click here. 

