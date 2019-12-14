Clear

Nursing students from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods take part in pinning ceremony

Former students from Harrison College were among the graduates. You'll remember, Harrison College closed unexpectedly in the middle of the 2018 fall semester.

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods are also celebrating this weekend.

24 nursing students took part in a pinning ceremony Friday evening.

21 of those students transfered from Harrison College.

These students were able to come to the woods to finish their learning and have now earned bachelor's degrees.

Congratulations to all these new grads!

