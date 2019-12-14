Nursing students from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods take part in pinning ceremony

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods are also celebrating this weekend.

24 nursing students took part in a pinning ceremony Friday evening.

21 of those students transfered from Harrison College.

You'll remember, Harrison College closed unexpectedly in the middle of the 2018 fall semester.

These students were able to come to the woods to finish their learning and have now earned bachelor's degrees.

Congratulations to all these new grads!