West Vigo Elementary School evacuated after some students developed coughing, eye irritation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students were evacuated from a Vigo County elementary school.

It happened just after 1:30 at West Vigo Elementary School.

School officials evacuated students after around 10 kids went to the school nurse complaining of a cough and eye irritation.

Bill Riley, with the Vigo County School Corporation, said all symptoms cleared for students once they spent time outside.

UPDATE #2: All symptoms cleared for students when they spent time outside. We are still following the reunification/evacuation procedures below. — Bill Riley (@VCSCBill) November 14, 2019

Riley said they were able to have the evacuation going within 15 minutes.

Busses will take both school bus riding students and students who are picked up to Consolidated. If you pick your child up from school, you are asked to go to the Consolidated gym, and bring an ID. Students who walk home will be released from West Vigo Elementary in the back parking lot, playground area at 2:45.

The Sugar Creek Fire Department responded to both schools to medically clear students.

It's not clear at this time what actually happened inside of the school to cause the issues.

This story is developing and we will bring you updates as soon as they become available.