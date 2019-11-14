Clear
BREAKING NEWS West Vigo Elementary School evacuated after some students developed coughing, eye irritation Full Story

West Vigo Elementary School evacuated after some students developed coughing, eye irritation

All of the symptoms students were showing cleared up once they spent time outside.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 1:47 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students were evacuated from a Vigo County elementary school.
It happened just after 1:30 at West Vigo Elementary School.

School officials evacuated students after around 10 kids went to the school nurse complaining of a cough and eye irritation.

Bill Riley, with the Vigo County School Corporation, said all symptoms cleared for students once they spent time outside.

Riley said they were able to have the evacuation going within 15 minutes.

Busses will take both school bus riding students and students who are picked up to Consolidated. If you pick your child up from school, you are asked to go to the Consolidated gym, and bring an ID. Students who walk home will be released from West Vigo Elementary in the back parking lot, playground area at 2:45.

The Sugar Creek Fire Department responded to both schools to medically clear students.

It's not clear at this time what actually happened inside of the school to cause the issues.

This story is developing and we will bring you updates as soon as they become available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 36°
Slightly Less Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

New research shows smart devices like Alexa, may make you more vulnerable to hackers

Image

Polar Vortex Explanation

Image

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 36

Image

National Signing Day 2019

Image

ISU vs LVille MBB

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Author of a book about Birch Bayh stops in Vigo County to discuss the late Senator

Image

Job opportunities available for the 2020 Census

Image

Crews respond to Vigo County house fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted