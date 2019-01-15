Students effort bringing ISU back as polling location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only January, but many are already looking forward to May. That's as the topic of the next election is already being talked about.

A Vigo County polling location that was popular last election doesn't look to be an option this year. But, some folks are taking action to prove why it should be.

Now, the digital signatures are rolling in. That's as an online petition is circulating to re-instate Indiana State University as a Vigo County polling location.

Assistant Communications Professor, Lori Henson says, "We need to as a community value this location as a real center of the community and provide access to voting that is uncomplicated."

Nearly 500 voters cast their ballots at the ISU poll. A fact pointed out in the petition.

Between students, staff, and faculty, Henson says this option needs to be available.

She explains, "It's not just the students who are using this polling location it's an incredibly convenient location for literally hundreds and hundreds of staff members, faculty members, who are already on campus."

The Vigo County Election Board cited reasons why the ISU polling location wouldn't be an option for 2019. This included campus construction, the parking, and some other un-named issues that came about during the board's experience with ISU.

ISU Junior Hunter Moran says, "Personally I think it's probably the best that they don't have it again this year. Being as how last year didn't really go all that well, I know the lines were really long, a lot of people had some complaints."

Official voting center locations haven't been decided just yet. But officials say there are tentatively three other voting centers near ISU that voters can use. Moran thinks that's good enough.

He shares, "There are some really close ones to campus so I think if students are going to get their ballot in this district, it would be easy for them to go to another polling location."

But others on campus who support the petition, say having to travel could easily turn many in the campus community away from voting.

Another ISU student, Rose Shaffer shares, "Honestly I would, but for a lot of kids since it's not right on campus and it's not somewhere they could easily access, I don't think they would."

In less than 24 hours the petition has already gotten around 150 signatures. There's still plenty of time for people to sign it too. The goal is to take all of the signatures to the next Vigo County Election Board meeting.

Organizers of the petition say the polling location is necessary, as evidenced by the nearly 500 people who utilized the location in the last election. News 10 spoke with Caitlyn Cantrell, one of the authors of the petition. Cantrell says among other things, accessibility for the campus community is a driving factor.

Cantrell explains, "If those 500 people have to go other places, they're gonna have to walk a lot of the time because some of them are students, or they're gonna have to take time out of their day which like I said, they don't have. So that's taking away voters' accessibility to get to the polls in general.”

Even if the petition isn't enough to bring ISU back for the next election, the Vigo County Clerk's Office says its accepting other proposed locations.

If you have a voting location you'd like to suggest, keep in mind the location would need to be available for a week during the early voting period, and during both the primary and general election. If you're interested in helping out you can contact the Vigo County Clerk's office directly.

Or, if you'd like to sign the ISU polling petition, we have it linked here.