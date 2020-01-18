Clear
Students compete in robotics competition at Linton-Stockton High School

44 area teams competed at the Vex IQ Challenge Robotics Competition at Linton-Stockton High School Saturday.

Posted: Jan 18, 2020 5:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Students got the chance to test their minds and building skills Saturday.

That's with the Vex IQ Challenge Robotics Competition at Linton-Stockton High School.

There were 44 teams from around the area at the competition.

Second through eighth grade students got to compete.

Students built a robot through vex, which are similar to Lego's.

Then, they had to compete with their robots on a game board.

"Those skill they're building are like college career and ready skills that everyone talks about, but it's allowing them to learn those through building a robot, and they don't realize that they're actually learning life skills that will go with them forever," said Tiffany Todd, Teacher.

Teams that passed the qualification rounds will move on to the state competition at Lucas Oil Stadium next month.

