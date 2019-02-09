Students compete in MATHCOUNTS regional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Middle schoolers from across the Wabash Valley tested their problem-solving skills and showed off their love of math in a regional competition Saturday.

140 students gathered at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for a MATHCOUNTS competition.

Each student went three rounds to test their speed, problem-solving skills and ability to work within a team.

The goal is to encourage students to pursue math-fields long after graduation.

RHIT Associate Math Professor Leanne Holder says, “We're trying to develop some critical thinking skills so they're willing to read the problem, struggle with the problem, work through the problem and not just give up and turn to the back of the book for the answer.”

Honey Creek Middle School earned the top spot in the competition Saturday. Woodrow Wilson Middle School came in second place. The teams move on to the next round.

The top seventeen students move on to the Indiana MATHCOUNTS competition.

The state competition is March 9th at Purdue University.