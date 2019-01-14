Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at one Wabash Valley school are asking for your help so they can honor three classmates killed in a tragic accident.

Sophomores Thomas Jaroscak, Kegan Ennen and Tyson Boyll died in a tragic accident just before the new year. Now the student council is working with the Class of 2021 to honor the boys.

Students are collecting plastic bottle caps and lids. This includes water bottle caps, laundry detergent caps or any other plastic lid that can be recycled. The pieces will be fused together to create memorial benches.

The project just began but already people are sending in donations.

NCHS Senior and Student Council Member Morgan Manning says, "I think it has a deeper meaning. For the parents, they can see that all of these people donated these things that they had and got rid of and it just shows how much everybody cared about the boys and how much they care about their loved ones."

Teacher and Student Council Sponsor Nancy Liston says, "It just blew up. I mean people have come out of the woodwork, people I don't even know. They're sending me emails, ‘Hey how can we help? What can we do?"

Other schools have volunteered to collect bottle caps. Sullivan Elementary, Forest Park Elementary in Brazil, Northeast East Elementary, Northeast North Elementary and Northeast Middle Schools are all collecting caps for North Central High School.

Sue Pitts, stepmother of fallen Officer Rob Pitts, is also collecting donations at Sullivan City Hall.

The students need 250 pounds of plastic to make one bench. They hope to collect enough to create a bench for each boy.

The benches will then be placed on the school campus.

Manning says, "I'm positive kids are going to go out there and just tell stories about them and just remember all the good times they had with them in that specific area."

It costs about three hundred dollars to build a single bench and students are hoping the community will help them out with that, too. You can send money to North Central High School.

Students are also hoping to collect enough plastic and money to get a table as part of the second phase of the project. 550 pounds of plastic is needed for a picnic table and it will cost roughly $575.

The student council has been selling memory bands as a fundraiser for the families of the accident victims. They’ve sold close to three hundred bracelets so far and plan to order more. They are three dollars a band and the proceeds are dived among the three families.

A spaghetti lunch benefit is also planned for this Sunday at North Central High School. It is from noon to 3 pm. The money raised at the event will also go to the three families.

Liston says, "I know all three families personally and they are just overwhelmed. They are overwhelmed with the love that they've been shown, not just from North Central High School but from Sullivan and just everywhere."

Manning says, "In all honesty, it's still pretty rough getting through the school day. I can tell some of them are still having a rough time but the main thing that's getting them through is talking about told things that they used to do with them and just old stories and stuff like that really helps them."