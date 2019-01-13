Students collect bottle caps for memorial bench

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help students remember three friends lost in a tragic accident.

Three North Central High School students were recently killed in a car accident.

Now their classmates are collecting bottle caps so they can buy a memorial bench.

The bench will honor Kegan Ennen, Thomas Jarosack and Tyson Boyll. The bench will be gifted to the high school.

You can help buy sending in your own bottle caps.

There is also a spaghetti lunch benefit next Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. It is happening at North Central High School. Proceeds will go to the families of the three boys.