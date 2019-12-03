Students clear to return to West Vigo Elementary classrooms after last month's evacuation

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mold remediation at West Vigo Elementary School proved to be successful.
On November 15 we first told you that students were evacuated from the school and moved to Consolidated Elementary School.
Several West Vigo Elementary students and staff complained of a cough and eye irritation.
Air quality tests revealed three classrooms tested positive for mold.
Over Thanksgiving break, the carpet was replaced with tile, walls were repainted, ceiling tiles were replaced, air filters were changed, and everything was scrubbed down.
Students were given the all-clear to return to their classrooms.
