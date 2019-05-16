Students celebrate the end of the school year with Race for Education

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The school year is winding down, and students are getting excited about summer break.

Students at St. Patrick School in Terre Haute celebrated on Thursday.

They took part in the annual Race for Education.

It is a way to top off the school year.

But that wasn't all, the day outside is also a fundraiser.

Parents and friends sponsor the students with donations.

"It's so awesome. The support we get...from the community itself, but also our parents and grandparents, and relatives of students, we have letter and donations coming in from many," Principal Patty Mauer said.

This year, the money will be used to buy Chromebooks and iPads.